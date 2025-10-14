Cheryl Hines Clashes with ‘The View’ Hosts Over Husband RFK Jr.

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” the co-hosts and actress Cheryl Hines got into a heated back-and-forth over her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s role as the head of Health and Human Services.

HOSTIN: Respectfully, your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history. I think that’s very, very dangerous.

HINES: Why is he less qualified than an economist? How is that possible.

HOSTIN: I think he is less qualified.

HINES: He has spent his career studying toxins, studying people’s health, fighting for one guy who was using Roundup for his job.

HOSTIN: He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion. And I think it’s just a very dangerous thing. I say it with the utmost respect.

JOY BEHAR: Some of it’s good and some of it is not. That’s the point.

HINES: Listen, we all have different views here. And when you say misinformation, disinformation, we could go back to COVID when —

HOSTIN: He’s connecting circumcision to autism.

HINES: May I finish?

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Please.

HINES: When people, Fauci, people were saying when you get the vaccine, you cannot transmit COVID, it will stop COVID. And that was disinformation, misinformation.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: We were also still learning about it. It was a novel virus we’ve never encountered before. Because now the doctors will acknowledge that it can.

HOSTIN: And Dr. Fauci has a medical degree.

HINES: At the time, they were censoring Bobby, because Bobby said, where’s the science to show us this? And there wasn’t any. But people attacked him and said, you’re wrong. So it’s like, let’s take a step back. I know. that’s your opinion, and that’s OK.