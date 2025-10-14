Former Hostage Says Hamas Terrorists Afraid of Trump, Wanted Kamala Harris to Win

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow responded to one former Hamas hostage saying the terror group didn’t want Donald Trump to win in 2024.

Marlow said, “So, this is the peace through strength approach. If you fear the American leader, the world’s a more peaceful place.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo