Exclusive: DHS Calls on Pritzker, Johnson to Condemn Bounties on Law Enforcement Agents

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin talked about bounties on ICE agents.

McLaughlin stated, “My question for J.B. Pritzker and for the Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, where’s their condemnation? These are American law enforcement forcibly enforcing the rule of law. Any freedom-loving American should be disgusted by the fact that there’s foreign terrorist organizations who are going after our law enforcement.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo