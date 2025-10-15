Mamdani Repeatedly Refuses to Say Hamas Should Lay Down Their Arms

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s ‘The Story,” Queens Assemblyman and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) repeatedly refused to say that Hamas should lay down its arms.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “So, you’ve denounced Israel and the United States for the response to the slaughter on October 7. In fact, at times you’ve called it a lasting stain, the response, and at times you have left October 7 out of your statements completely around this issue. Right now, you just talked about Israelis killing some Palestinians, but Hamas is killing Palestinians within Gaza. And they have not returned the bodies that they promised to return, including two Americans, Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, whose families we have interviewed over these months. So what is your response to what Hamas is doing now?”

Mamdani said, “I think those are bodies and remains that should absolutely be returned. And I think that I have no issue with critiquing Hamas or the Israeli government, because my critiques all come from a place of universal human rights. And my focus, however, is right here in New York City and transforming the most expensive city in America into one that’s affordable for each and every New Yorker.”

MacCallum said, “But, okay, and I want to get to that, absolutely. But do you believe that Hamas should lay down their weapons, and leave the leadership in Gaza?”

Mamdani said, “I believe that any future here in New York City is one that we have to make sure that’s affordable for all. And as it pertains to Israel and Palestine, that we need to ensure that there is peace, and that is the future that we fight for.”

MacCallum said, “But you won’t say that Hamas should lay down their arms and give up leadership in Gaza?”

Mamdani said, “I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety, and the fact that anything has to abide by international law. And that applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military, applies to anyone you could ask me about.”

