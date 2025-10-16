Hostin: ‘The Future of the Republican Party Embraces White Supremacy’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said “the future of the Republican Party embraces white supremacy,” while discussing some leaders of the Young Republicans’ private group chat messages being leaked to the media.

Hostin said, “I hate to say it, but I’m not surprised that that chat exists. I wasn’t surprised that men, adults ages 25 to 34, white men were speaking like that. They checked every white supremacist bigot box. They were anti-Semitic, they were misogynistic, they were homophobic, they were racist.”

Co-host Behar said, “They were stupid.”

Hostin continued, “They were dumb. But my life, well, my lived experience as an Afro-Latina in this country helps me tell the uncomfortable truths about this country with real clarity, and that’s why I wasn’t surprised. And I think many people would like to deny that lived experience. I’ll say it again, because I’ve said it on the show many times, Trump’s rise, in part, was based in racism and white supremacy and that is the truth. And those of us who said that, when I said that, and those of my friends that said that were accused of hyperbole and racism ourselves. I wish that wasn’t true but it is true. And when I say things like that, when I say that white supremacy is thriving on the right, when I say the future of the Republican Party embraces white supremacy, please believe me the first time. And only look at this chat as your proof that it is alive and well in the Republican Party.”

