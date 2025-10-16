Pritzker: ‘Donald Trump Has Diminished Capacity’

Thursday on MSNBC’s ‘The Briefing,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) claimed that President Donald Trump has “diminished capacity.”

Pritzker said, “It’s clear that Donald Trump has diminished capacity, which I think is sad. You know, that the people around him are not getting him help, and instead they’re just taking advantage of him and that’s what Stephen Miller is. You can tell, you know, his rhetoric is so out of bounds. And then we know that he’s the one who is advising Kristi Noem at DHS. He’s the one who’s advising Tom Homan, who’s the kind of immigration czar, deportation czar and of course, he’s the spokesperson for this entire endeavor, including about deploying national guard into cities.”

He added, “So, I mean, he’s seems like a dangerous individual, and he has the power of the presidency because the president isn’t reining him in. And so that’s why I’m talking about Stephen Miller. I think that we should focus on his actions. And let’s remember, and I’ve said this for some time, you know, they’re not always going to be in office, but they will other than the president, who’s now been given immunity by the Supreme Court, the people who serve for the president, including all the way down to ICE agents, can be held accountable when there’s a change of administration who’s willing to hold them accountable when they break the law.”

