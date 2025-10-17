Carville: Don’t Respect This Supreme Court — They Don’t Care About the Constitution

Friday, MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville said people should not respect the current Supreme Court because it did not care about the Constitution.

Host Ari Melber said, “When you look at the Supreme Court, I mean, so many of these issues land back there. And again, Trump ends the week with another setback, limiting the troops’ power. But then it’s all headed back to this court. And I’m curious what you think about that and what the Democrats are supposed to say, because it can be enervating if they keep beating him. And then the court seems to take these away as pyrrhic victories.”

Carville said, “So, Louisiana is a state that’s one-third black, and they have six congressional districts. They seem to be about to rule that you can draw them any way you want to. They’re talking about bringing the legislature back into special session.”

He added, “Black people in Louisiana are one third of our population, may not have a single black person representing this state in the United States House of Representatives. The Supreme Court is a Republican court. It is an adjunct to the Republican Party. You do not need to respect what they do. You don’t need to like what they do. You got to follow them because they got there, can come arrest you but never, ever respect these people. Never, ever think that they conscientious of the law and they try to decide something along the basis of Constitution. They could carve one whit about the Constitution. Every American needs to know that. You just you got to follow them but you do not have to respect them at all.”

