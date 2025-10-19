De Niro: ‘God Bless’ Letitia James for Saying ‘F*ck You’ to Trump

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” actor Robert De Niro praised New York City Attorney General Letitia James for saying “fuck you” to President Donald Trump.

De Niro said, “I like Hakeem Jeffries, I like Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, they’re all great, strong. I like what Letitia James is doing. She’s fighting back. She’s saying, fuck you.”

He continued, “I’m sorry, this is where we are. It’s what she’s saying, ‘This is it. I will not be taken down by this person. I am not afraid of him.’ And God bless her for that.”

He added, “And that’s how other people have to be. I saw a thing about ICE going in and getting some lady, a black woman who was saying — she was on the news I was watching yesterday. Somebody sent it to me and she laid it on. And those guys, those ICE guys, they knew that she was right and they better not mess with her. That’s what you need. People who are saying, I’ve had enough of this and we’ve all had enough. It’s right in front of us. People have to stand up and do it nicely, peacefully and all that. You don’t want to give him an excuse.”

