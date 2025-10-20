Dennis Prager’s Son Aaron on Recovery Battle: God Gave Me Gift of Relationship with My Father

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Aaron Prager talked about his recovery and relationship with his father.

Prager stated that during his addiction battle, he cost his parents their peace of mind “and now I have the gift that God has given me which is a relationship with my father again and with my family.”

