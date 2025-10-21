Marlow: Newsom Abandoned California

Tuesday on FNC’s the “Ingraham Angle,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Marlow said, “Gavin Newsom abandoned us. I watched so many of my friends and family lose houses and lose parts of their livelihoods in these fires and he was nowhere to be found.”

He added, “They’re trying to get their permits…and they can’t do that, and now we find out he was just getting loaded and crying into his beer.”

