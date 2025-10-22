Exclusive — Andy Ngo: How Antifa Networks Are Paid to Riot by Taxpayers

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” journalist and Post Millennial Senior Editor Andy Ngo talked about funding of Antifa.

Ngo said, “Another way that taxpayers fund Antifa is that, for example, the far left actively encourage their allies to get arrested, to be violent and to get arrested…but then these people immediately get connected to these nonprofit, far-left legal groups that build up cases for lawfare” that get gigantic settlements that amount to paying people to riot.

