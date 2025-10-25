Maher: Dems Had Race Quota for Tickets, GOP Doesn’t Care About Race on Ticket

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Democratic politicians haven’t disputed his past assertion that “it’s impossible to imagine a Democratic ticket without a person of color on it”, while Republicans take the approach that “we don’t give a f*ck” about the race of people on their tickets.

While speaking with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), Maher said, “Well, let’s talk about another elephant in the room, which is race. In the past, Democrats, they had to check boxes before they could go forward with their ticket. I asked Democratic politicians this, and they didn’t argue with it, I said, it’s impossible to imagine a Democratic ticket without a person of color on it. Now, maybe that’s the right thing to do, but it is more limiting than what the Republicans are, which is, we don’t give a f*ck.”

Maher then asked Beshear whether, if he became the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2028, he would feel he couldn’t have another white male. Beshear answered that his first focus would be on who does the best job and would help govern, and he’d also think about who would help win the election.

