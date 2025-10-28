Dem Rep. Schneider: CR Is Same One Schumer Backed in March, But It’s Not Clean

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) acknowledged that the continuing resolution before Congress is the same one that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) voted for in March, but said that it isn’t a clean one since “The Republicans dirtied the CR in March.”

Host Leland Vittert said, “[W]hat I’m hearing is you think that it’s worth keeping the government shut down to force Republicans’ hands.”

Schneider countered, “That’s not what I’m saying, don’t put words in my mouth. What you’re hearing is, first of all, Republicans are saying it’s a clean CR. It’s not a clean CR. The Republicans dirtied the CR in March.”

Vittert cut in to say, “Okay, it’s the same CR in March that Chuck Schumer voted for and everything else.”

Schneider responded, “Right. Okay, but it’s not a clean CR. And that’s fine. We can talk about that. But, again, the first time in our history that the majority party won’t even talk to the minority party. Negotiation is about finding common ground, about you give a little, I’ll give a little, together, we’ll find a way to move the country forward. It’s — nothing is binary here.”

