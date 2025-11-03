Pelosi: Trump Is a ‘Vile Creature, He’s the ‘Worst Thing on the Face of the Earth’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Donald Trump “the worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

Pelosi said, “He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth. But anyway.”

Reporter Elex Michaelson asked, “You think he‘s the worst thing on the face of the Earth?”

Peklosi said, “I do, yeah. I do.”

Michaelson said, “Why is that?”

Pelosi said, “Because he‘s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives. He’s chilled the press. He’s scared people who are in our country legally.”

Michaelson said, “I know you’ve said you won’t talk about your future until after Prop 50, but there is speculation about what you’re going to do next. Can you talk to us about what the thought process is? How do you weigh the personal and the political?

Pelosi said, “Well, first of all, when people start, as in the press, speculating, is she going to run? Is she not going to run? Other people file or say they‘re going to run, you know what that does? That gives me so much support. People calling me saying, I‘m for you.”

