Warner: Shutdown Is GOP’s Fault, They’re in Charge and Trump Won’t Meet with Dems So Dems Can Compromise

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that the shutdown is the fault of Republicans because they control the government and argued President Donald Trump “needs to get in the damn room and spend an hour with Democrats” so a deal where “both sides will have to compromise” can be reached.

Warner said, “I think the President, after running all around the world, needs to get in the damn room and spend an hour with Democrats.” And “I don’t know what — whether this President has any empathy at all, but if he — get in the damn room, both sides will have to compromise. But let’s get the government open, get these benefits going, and not have this healthcare cliff come.”

He added Republicans won’t compromise without instructions from Trump, adding, “This is just a level of cruelty that I don’t — wouldn’t have expected from America. And I go back, again, Donald Trump didn’t run around the world a couple times during his first shutdown. He took the job seriously enough to say, okay, let’s try to work something out. And listen, if I’ve got to push the Democrats to make a compromise,” and he thinks neither side will get all it demanded.

Warner further said that “the American people realize who caused this shutdown. The American people…know Trump controls the White House, Republicans control the House, Republicans control the Senate. They know the President has been running around the world going after a Nobel Prize, not focusing on this issue.”

