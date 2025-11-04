MTG: ‘I’m Really Tired of the Pissing Contest in Washington D.C. Between the Men’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she was “really tired of the pissing contest in Washington D.C. between the men.”

Greene said, “Here’s something you all may not know about me. I think a lot of people on the left are learning when I ran for Congress in 2020, I ran criticizing Republicans and Democrats. equally because I come from a working class family. I ran a construction company for over 20 years, and I feel like the government has failed all of us and it purely disgusts me. It really does.”

She continued, “I represent a district that is rural, a manufacturing district, blue collar workers and people have been crushed by decades of failure in Washington, D.C. so I have no problem pointing fingers at everyone. And the worst thing that I just can’t get over is we’re not working right now. I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House. We should be at work.”

Greene added, “I voted to fund the federal government on September 18th. I want all federal employees to be paid. I want all the programs to be funded and I think that is our job, all of us together, Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate. Look, I’m with women so I feel very comfortable saying this, I’m really tired of the pissing contest in Washington D.C. between the men. I really am.”

