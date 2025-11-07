Crockett: Trump Is the ‘Grim Reaper’

Thursday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) called President Donald Trump the “grim reaper.”

Coats said, “A judge today ordered the administration to fully fund SNAP benefits. They were told earlier that it would be a partial payment, which helps, not the 40 million people who need everything about it. The vice president, though, Vice president JD Vance, called it an absurd ruling. They are vowing to appeal, and the Justice Department, I can see from your facial expression that you are either not surprised or dumbstruck by this.”

Crockett said, “I’m not surprised. You know, it honestly breaks my heart. Like, I don’t really care how people feel about me as an individual. I’ll be real with you. I signed up to do this work because I care.”

She added, “We know when it comes to health care, whether we’re talking about SNAP benefits, we know that we are fighting so much harder for the people that elected Republicans to represent them than the Republicans that were elected to represent them. I just want people to remember this, because it seems like there was a bit of amnesia by the time we got to this last presidential election, and right now we saw amazing results on November 4 but it doesn’t stop there. It can’t stop there. As soon as you relax and believe that everything is all good, I am here to tell you that the grim reaper is lurking. Sadly enough, the grim reaper is the president and his minions at this point.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN