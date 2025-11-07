Flake: Trump Is ‘Completely Out of Touch’ on the Economy

Friday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump was “completely out of touch” with how Americans feel about the economy.

Flake said, “The president may not want to talk about the affordability crisis, but he’s going to have to.”

He continued, “It certainly seems out of touch. I mean, the notion that you know, prices are down everywhere, they really aren’t and people know that. And that was the problem like I said, that the Democrats had had in 24 and Republicans have it now.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “I mean, senator, do you think that in this case, the way things usually go is the way they will continue to go? I mean if there’s anybody who has defied gravity politically more consistently than President Trump I don’t know who it is.”

Flake said, “Oh, yes, certainly but those who mimic him, his imitators have not done well. Look, just right here in Arizona, this is a red state and we have a Democratic governor, two Democratic senators, Democrat attorney general, Democrat secretary of state and it’s all because of those who try to imitate the president don’t do it very well. And so, yeah, you’re going to see a great migration here. It’s already starting, and it will accelerate because the Republican Party and the president seem completely out of touch with where the economy is, particularly the effect of tariffs. Tariffs are inflationary. That is a Republican article of faith. And you’ll see a lot of Republicans starting to migrate back to the new, old ground, where we used to reside.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN