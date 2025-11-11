Fmr Special Agent: Comey ‘Single-Handedly Started the Downfall and the Entire Destruction of the FBI’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former FBI special agent Nicole Parker criticized former FBI Director James Comey, who is seeking to have federal charges stemming from a two-count indictment dismissed.

Parker, also a Fox News contributor, said Comey had “politically and socially” weaponized the agency and blamed him for its “downfall” and “destruction.”

“A judge will soon review the grand jury materials in the case against Jim Comey,” Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo said. “They want to determine whether or not to give those materials to Comey’s legal team. The judge is urging DOJ prosecutors last week to do that, to give the materials over. The prosecutors appealed and suggested that the judge look over the materials first himself, Comey is pushing to get this case dismissed altogether. He’s facing two federal counts of making false statements to Congress and obstruction of a criminal proceeding. We know that he has pled not guilty here, but Nicole, he wants the whole case dismissed.”

“You know what, he’s very, very all about putting everything on to everybody else, but when it comes back to himself, he wants no responsibility or accountability,” Parker replied. “And you know what, James Comey, those days are over. As an FBI agent, I talk about the two. FBI’s. FBI one, where the good, honorable agents trying to do good work. FBI two was the FBI that was politically and socially weaponized like James Comey.”

“And you know what? There’s nothing more the FBI one would like to see than full accountability for James Comey, because he single-handedly started the downfall and the entire destruction of the FBI. And he needs to be held accountable. He needs to face real consequences, because he ruined our entire reputation,” she added.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor