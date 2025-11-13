Fetterman: Far Left Cheered for Me to Have a Stroke

Wednesday, during an appearance on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) discussed his recently released memoir “Unfettered,” in which he detailed attacks he faced from far-left partisans on social media.

Fetterman cited the harshest attacks, including on left-wing social media platform Blue Sky, where some called on him to have another stroke.

“Senator, let’s talk about your memoir,” host Dana Bash said. “It’s incredibly, as I said, it’s incredibly raw. You talk in great detail about your struggle with the disease that is depression. And I’m going to talk about that in one second, but I do want to ask about the way that you approach the Senate, and you write about that in your book. You said, ‘I’ve drunk deeply of the venom of both the left and the right. As a connoisseur, I can confirm that the most poisonous, the bitterest is from the far left.’ That is pretty remarkable to hear you say that as an elected Democrat, why?”

“Yeah, you know, it has been my personal experience on this thing,” Fetterman replied. “And when I asked my digital team, I said, we’re on all the platforms, really what’s kind of the harshest, what’s kind of the most personal? And the answer was immediate. He said, ‘Oh, Blue Sky. It’s Blue Sky.’ And the difference is, I mean, the right would say really rough things and names, some names I won’t repeat on TV, but on the left, it was like, they want me to die or that were cheering for your next stroke, or that’s terrible that depression 00 why couldn’t the depression have won and I hope your kids find you — I mean, they even have like the graphic gift there. They have like a stroke in your head.”

He added, “And you are cheering there. Yeah. And they said that, I remember one, they claimed, ‘Oh, the doctor let us down, and why did they have to save his life?’ I mean, just really, like, I just can’t imagine people are wishing — I wish he dies or I want him to die, literally cheering for a stroke. And I don’t know what the kind of a place where that comes from. I mean, that’s much different than just calling me a name. And that’s really been consistent in that community online.”

