CNN’s Stelter: Outlets That Cover Trump Held to ‘Impossibly High Standard’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter said that the controversy over the BBC’s edit of a speech by President Donald Trump shows how some institutions “are held to a very high standard, while the people challenging them are held to a very low standard. President Trump oftentimes misleads the public and lies to the press. And yet, news outlets that cover him are held to an impossibly high standard.”

Stelter said, “[T]his editing scandal has played right into the political grievances against the BBC that are very clear and are long-running. There has been an ongoing conservative campaign in the U.K. to undermine the BBC. And every self-inflicted wound plays right into that campaign.”

He continued, “But we often see how this plays out with institutions that are under pressure. They are held to a very high standard, while the people challenging them are held to a very low standard. President Trump oftentimes misleads the public and lies to the press. And yet, news outlets that cover him are held to an impossibly high standard. And I’m not complaining about that. Journalists should be held to a very high standard. But it’s important to recognize the difference that is in place in a situation like this.”

