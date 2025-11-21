Lutnick: Tariff Dividend Check Is So People ‘Appreciate These Tariffs’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that President Donald Trump is proposing a tariff dividend check because “he wants the people of America, the American people to appreciate these tariffs, and he knows if he puts money into their pocket and says, look, this was paid for by the tariffs, they’ll better understand how important this is for America.”

Host Larry Kudlow asked, “What’s your take on this tariff dividend distribution next year? It’s not spawned a lot of enthusiasm on the Hill. The president continues to mention it. What does Howard Lutnick think?”

Lutnick responded, “Well, look, the President wants to make sure the American people understand that the tariffs are there for their benefit, right? That it’s — yes, it’s going to drive down our deficit. Yes, it’s going to make the country stronger. But he wants the people of America, the American people to appreciate these tariffs, and he knows if he puts money into their pocket and says, look, this was paid for by the tariffs, they’ll better understand how important this is for America. And so, that’s why he’s talking about it.”

