GOP Rep. Van Orden: Glad We Have Relations With Qatar, But Qatar Needs to Drop Muslim Brotherhood

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said that the Muslim Brotherhood has sponsored terrorism and while it’s a good thing that President Donald Trump has a relationship with the leadership of Qatar, Qatar should “completely drop the Muslim Brotherhood just like the Saudis did.”

Host Rob Schmitt asked, “We’ve had countries like Qatar — which the President’s become very close with the leadership of Qatar — have been dumping money into our universities and working to subvert this country in every way they can. What do you think of that new executive order, and what does that do to his relationships that he’s built in the Middle East, which have been a lot stronger?”

Van Orden answered, “There’s no doubt that the Muslim Brotherhood has sponsored terrorism around the world. That’s just a fact. And the relationship that the President of the United States has garnered with the Qataris is awesome, because you need to have friends in very rough parts of this world if you want to have peace. So, they’re just going to have to work that out. I would encourage the Qataris to completely drop the Muslim Brotherhood just like the Saudis did. They understand that they are a terrorist group and they are only there for their own purposes, which is terrorism. It is not peace. And that’s what President Trump is after.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett