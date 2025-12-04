Omar: Fraud Happened Because Programs Were Rushed Without Guardrails

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) stated that she thinks that the fraud with government programs in Minnesota occurred because many of the COVID programs “were set up so quickly that a lot of the guardrails did not get created.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Can you shed any light on why the fraud got so out of control in Minnesota?”

Omar answered, “I think what happened is that, when you have these kind of new programs that are designed to help people, you are, oftentimes, relying on third parties to be able to facilitate. And I just think that a lot of the COVID programs that were set up, they were set up so quickly that a lot of the guardrails did not get created.”

