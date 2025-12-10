Hawley: ‘Talk About Human Right to Migration — That Just Means Cheap Labor’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) criticized the Biden-era open borders immigration policy.

The Missouri Republican lawmaker called it a play from multinational corporations to bring in “cheap labor.”

“Missouri Senator Josh Hawley had a front row seat to all of this while this was unfolding,” host Laura Ingraham said. “You came on the show. I don’t know how many times, Senator, as this open borders catastrophe was being unleashed on the American people, but do you find this New York Times piece to be a CYA moment for the Democrats, cleverly planted.”

Hawley said, “Oh, of course it is, Laura, because the truth is, this was a Democrat policy and a Democrat priority for years and years, and nobody, by the way, was cheering it on more than the Democrats’ biggest donors, the multinational corporations. What did they want out of the deal? Cheap labor? This, all this stuff about this, talk about human right to migration — that just means cheap labor. That’s why all of the big funders wanted this. That’s why they shoveled the money to Biden.”

“By the way, that same ideology is what led Biden to open the doors to all of those Afghan refugees and parolees to abuse the system, and it landed us, the terrorist who just attacked these national guardsmen, it landed us thousands of others, Afghan parolees,” he continued. “We have no idea what their ties are to terrorism, to terrorist groups, because Biden just opened the doors, let them all in the country, no vetting. To think that this was just happenstance or accident. It wasn’t. It was part of a plan. It was all funded by the corporate interests because it’s what they wanted. And now the American people and the Trump administration are left to pick up the pieces.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor