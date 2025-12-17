Mark Kelly: Trump’s Speech Sounded ‘Desperate and Defensive’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s address to the nation sounded “desperate and defensive.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “Joining me now after an unhinged, fact free, very speedily delivered speech from the President of the United States, very loudly, too, is somebody who is full of facts and definitely not unhinged. Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona. Thank you for being here. Your notes look like my notes from that speech. It was like trying to write very quickly. So there’s a lot to get to, including this likely illegal war and toward Venezuela but let’s just start with the speech. What did you make of the speech? What was your reaction to the speech?”

Kelly said, “Well, initially, I mean, i’m like, he’s just making stuff up and he just says a bunch of stuff and he says, this stuff is going to happen. There’s no policy there. And I kind of wonder, why is he like, so, like angry and desperate and defensive.”

He added, “Somebody must have showed him some like abysmal poll numbers and said, you better get out there in front of the American people and explain to them why these poll numbers shouldn’t be in the in the toilet. And then I wish somebody would tell him how math works. You know, that the prices are going to go down 5 or 600%. Anyone who’s been through like the sixth grade by then knows that that is not a thing.”

