Crockett: Vance Using ‘Racist Tropes’ Because He’s Afraid I’ll Turn TX Blue

Sunday on MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Vice President J.D. Vance used “racist tropes” against her because he is afraid she will help turn Texas blue by winning the Senate seat.

At Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference, Vance said, “Jasmine Crockett, oh, Jasmine Crockett, the record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator, though her street-girl persona is about as real as her nails.”

Co-host Antonia Hylton said, “I think every Black woman heard what he was trying to say there. What do you think he’s trying to signal at a conference like this to an audience like this?”

Crockett said, “Well, first of all, he’s trying to rile up his base, because right now we know that no matter if we’re looking in deep red Tennessee, Mississippi or Georgia, we know that we’re swinging no less than ten points. And unlike what we’ve had historically in Texas, because I know that you talked about the Texas dream of turning us blue, is that we have a candidate in me who absolutely plans to talk to any and everybody, and that is why they are afraid. The fact that he said, I have a quote-unquote’ street-girl persona,’ I’m sorry, but anybody that you talk to knows my credentials. They know that I’ve gone to school. They know that I’m educated. I never tried to put on some random story about where I came from. But at the end of the day, I am who I am and I am authentic. And that is actually what they are fearful of is my authenticity. Because it rings true with every single American, whether they’re Texan or not. It rings true that I am fighting for real, everyday people. And instead of talking about policy, when you’re talking about, ‘The record speaks for itself’ — baby, let’s talk about your record, because the only reason you’re the vice president is because the current president tried to have his last vice president killed. Lets talk about qualifications.”

She added, “When they can tell me about their policies that are helping Texans, then we can have a conversation. Until then. take whatever shots you want to take at me. Because I have been a Black woman my entire life. I promise you, there are other people just like J.D. Vance, who have tried to do the same racist tropes my entire life, and somehow I ascended and became a U.S. congresswoman. It will not be different when I become a U.S. senator, and we can have a conversation when I get to the Senate floor if he wants to talk.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN