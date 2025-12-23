U.S. Amb. to NATO: Ball Is in Russia’s Court on Peace Talks, They Keep Attacking

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that “the ball is currently in the court of the Russians” on peace talks, and “They keep sending these massive attacks overnight against Ukraine. That speaks for itself, to some extent.”

Whitaker said, “I think we are as close as we’ve ever been. Obviously, the last weekend, spending two or three days simultaneously negotiating with both the Ukrainians and the Russians, was, as Steve Witkoff said, productive and constructive. But, you’re right, the ball is currently in the court of the Russians. They, I think, have a proposal. There [are] like four documents, right now, on the table, there’s a 20-point peace plan together with sort of the multilateral security guarantees, the U.S.-specific security guarantees, and then the post-peace economic growth and prosperity plan, and all of those are being negotiated in real time. And I think we have a pretty good sense, right now, of what Ukraine wants to do. I think we are trying to find out what the maximum that Russia is willing to do. They keep sending these massive attacks overnight against Ukraine. That speaks for itself, to some extent.”

He continued, “But President Trump is the only one, as the peacemaker-in-chief, that can bring both sides to the table and see if he can make a deal, and I think that is a tremendous effort that he’s putting forth, his team’s putting forth.”

