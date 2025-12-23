U.S. Amb. to NATO: Putin Has Never Said There Are Too Many Lives Lost in War

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that Vladimir Putin hasn’t ever acknowledged that there is too much loss of life in the war in Ukraine and “Russia has never been willing to acknowledge, and they’ve always been willing to suffer more than most countries. These kind of losses in the millions of casualties would never be tolerated by any other country, except Russia.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “The only side that has not said they are despondent over the amount of killing and all of the deaths, in many cases, of these young men, many Russian soldiers, many Ukrainian soldiers, is Putin. Has Putin ever said this is too much loss of life, and I need to come to the table and we need to find a negotiation so that the war can end?”

Whitaker responded, “He hasn’t. But Russia has never been willing to acknowledge, and they’ve always been willing to suffer more than most countries. These kind of losses in the millions of casualties would never be tolerated by any other country, except Russia. And, at the same time, this is what they’re doing for very small, if any, gains on the battlefield, and we have to accept reality as it is. I think this is what President Trump is really good at, is, even through all the chaos and death and destruction that we’re seeing on the battlefield, he’s still willing to see a peace deal through and see if there’s a possibility.”

