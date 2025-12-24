Exclusive: Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Strategy to ‘Overwhelm’ the Media

On Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” “Scott Jennings Show” host Scott Jennings talked media strategy.

Jennings stated, “I think this time what I observed is the strategy was we’re not going to be overwhelmed. We’re going to overwhelm them.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo