CNN’s, Fmr. Harris Spox Simmons: Democrats Must ‘Get Their Act Together About Going After Fraud’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Political Commentator and former Harris Communications Director Jamal Simmons stated that while he doesn’t like how Republicans are framing fraud in Minnesota, “Democrats have got to get their act together about going after fraud with the same level of strength and vitality about what’s wrong and happening inside of government.” And “if we are the party that’s supposed to be stewarding public money and making sure that it’s working well, we have to show the American people that we’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure their tax dollars are spent well.”

Simmons argued that Republicans are focusing on people based on nationality and appearance rather than criminal actions, and he doesn’t like that.

Simmons added, “Now there’s a place where we might agree: Democrats have got to get their act together about going after fraud with the same level of strength and vitality about what’s wrong and happening inside of government. Now, there are people who are doing it at some level, but we’ve got to have a level of anger about this, because this is public money. And if we are the party that’s supposed to be stewarding public money and making sure that it’s working well, we have to show the American people that we’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure their tax dollars are spent well. So, when we go and we tax these billionaires and we get that other 5% out of them, we’re going to spend that money well to make sure our kids have a chance to have the best schools and to get the best start in life.”

