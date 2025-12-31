Hurt: ‘Emergency Funding’ Like Both Parties Did During COVID Is How You Get Things Like Minnesota Fraud

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” guest host Charlie Hurt stated that “emergency funding measures,” like the ones we saw during the COVID pandemic from both parties, are “how we wind up in a situation like” the fraud in Minnesota.

Hurt said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] “I hope that maybe politicians in both parties wake up and realize that these emergency funding measures, and we saw them during COVID, and, quite frankly, we saw both parties getting in on it, where you have to hurry up and pass something, you can’t look at it, you can’t think about it, you can’t put up guardrails to protect taxpayer money, you just have to pass it because it’s an emergency, that’s one of the ways — that and flat-out corruption — is how we wind up in a situation like this.”

Former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli responded, “Right. We’re going to be quoting Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) long after she’s gone for the, you have to vote on it to find out what’s in it mentality. But her quote perfectly fits your description, Charlie, and I agree with you 100%. Until you’re vetting this on the front end, and, again, you can’t do that if you have 72 hours to decide to vote if you’re in Congress, and you also can’t do it if you’re spending money at the scale and level, on a bipartisan basis, that Washington is spending money at, and until that shrinks and they start parsing this on the front end, which they’ll be able to do once it’s much smaller, we’re going to see more of this. Though I’m not sure we’ll ever see quite the mix of immigration, healthcare fraud, with an enormous immigration — specific community like the Somalis together again in this combination ever again, I hope not.”

