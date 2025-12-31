MS NOW’s Lemire: Some MN Fraud Probes Began Under Biden, But Trump Wants to Change Subject

On Wednesday’s “MS NOW Reports,” co-host and Staff Writer at The Atlantic Jonathan Lemire said that some of the investigations of fraud in Minnesota “actually began during the Biden administration.” But “it does also seem like this is a moment where…a lot of bad headlines surrounding this White House, they’re desperate to change the subject.” And the issue has “become a very, very political issue.”

Lemire said, “[T]his has become a very, very political issue. Now, first of all, some of these investigations in Minnesota actually began during the Biden administration. So, that was a Democratic administration. Certainly, there [are] concerns that the way the focus has been on the Somali immigrant population — very big in Minnesota — is used to reinforce some of the tougher deportation rhetoric from this administration.”

He continued, “And it does also seem like this is a moment where…a lot of bad headlines surrounding this White House, they’re desperate to change the subject. And we have seen Vice President Vance and others repeatedly hammer on this issue in recent days.”

