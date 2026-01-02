Kasich: Republicans Are in Trouble Because They Went Too ‘Far Right’

Friday on “MS NOW Reports,” former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Republicans are in trouble in the upcoming midterm election because they went too far right after President Donald Trump’s 2024 win.

Discussing Trump’s meeting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Kasich said, “We have to see what Mamdani actually does. You know, I think that what he’s saying, probably the reason he connected with Trump is Trump doesn’t have many guardrails, he just does what he wants to do. And that may have been what connected them. And it might have been the way they were in the room. You know, he may have connected somehow to Trump. Trump may have looked at this young man because he was a young man, pretty amazing how he has risen.”

He added, “Democrats have to be careful; they could lose this midterm if they go left, if they go fringe, if they start promoting ideas that are really out there. America is a center-right, center-left country; that’s what it is. And if you start going far left or far right, and that’s part of the reason why Republicans are in trouble, too much far right, too much meanness. But if Democrats start to adopt that, in my opinion, it’s not going to work for them, and it won’t work for their party.”

