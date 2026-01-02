Whitehouse: ‘Brewing Discontent’ Among GOP Senators About Trump’s Misbehavior

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said there was “brewing discontent” among Republican senators about President Donald Trump’s misbehavior.

Host Ayman Mohyeldin said, “Do you have Republican allies who, you know, share your same concerns and questions? I mean, as I mentioned, Thomas Massie, there have been a few other Republicans on the on the House side. But I’m wondering from the Senate side, are there any Republicans who have the same oversight, desires that you and your fellow colleagues, you know, Dick Durbin, Democratic senator from Illinois, have been trying to get to the bottom of this?”

Whitehouse said, “Well, there’s a reason that Chuck Grassley, whose name is often synonymous with oversight and whistleblowers, was not on that letter. And the situation in the Senate is that there’s a big gap between where the Republican concern is about Trump’s misbehavior and what they’re willing to say publicly to create a potential confrontation with Trump. I mean, they saw what happened to Joni Ernst, for instance, when she was a possible no vote for Pete Hegseth. And I think they’re very anxious to not get in the way of Trump’s gang of more or less political thugs who will do everything they can to ruin their lives if they step out of line. But underneath that is brewing discontent that we see more and more and more.”

