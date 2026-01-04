Schumer: Maduro Capture Was a Reckless ‘Violation of the Law’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration’s strike in Venezuela and capture of President Nicolas Maduro was a “violation of the law.”

Schumer said, “Maduro is a horrible, horrible person, but you don’t treat lawlessness with other lawlessness. And that’s what’s happened here. The American people this morning, George, are scratching their heads in wonderment and in fear of what the president has proposed. The United States will run Venezuela. We have learned through the years when America tries to do regime change and nation building in this way, the American people pay the price in both blood and in dollars.”

He continued, “They went inside. Venezuela bombed civilian as well as military places. And it’s a violation of the law to do what they did without getting the authorization of Congress. ”

He added, “We have the War Powers Act. That’s a privileged resolution, which means the Republicans can’t block it. Tim Kaine and I and, Rand Paul are sponsors of it. It’s going to come to the floor this week. And if it is voted for, if it’s voted positively in both houses, then the president can’t do another thing in Venezuela without the okay, if Congress.”

He concluded, “The American people are worried that this is creating an endless war. The very thing that Donald Trump campaigned against over and over and over again was no more endless wars. And right now, we’re headed right into one with no barriers, with no discussion. This is reckless.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN