MS NOW’s Velshi, Dem Rep. Morrison: ‘Stand Guard’ for People, Even if They’re Here Illegally

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” host Ali Velshi said that there “is a lesson for all of us” in the country from those in Minnesota who say, “I’m out here standing guard for my neighbor, and they don’t decide whether their neighbor matters less because they may be an American citizen or they may be a documented immigrant or they may be an undocumented immigrant” and Rep. Kelly Morrison (D-MN) agreed with this assessment while urging people to be nonviolent.

Velshi said, “You’ve got the vice president of the United States saying that these were radical left lunatics and the violence that’s going on, but we have eyes and we have video. And to all of those people who hit record every time, to all of those people who say, I’m out here standing guard for my neighbor, and they don’t decide whether their neighbor matters less because they may be an American citizen or they may be a documented immigrant or they may be an undocumented immigrant, or they may be — they don’t care. They are standing guard for their neighbor. That is a lesson for all of us across this country right now, stand guard for your neighbor, wherever you are, go out and speak to the government and say, this is our country, not yours.”

Morrison responded, “Absolutely. And the other thing that happened today that I think was really beautiful is, more than a thousand clergy members flew to Minnesota today, Christian priests and pastors and rabbis and imams came together. They celebrated at Westminster Church in Minneapolis, then they went to Temple Israel in Minneapolis. They went to the airport and prayed together. And they came because they believe in the dignity of every single human being. And this is what this fight is about. It is about the dignity of each one of us, and it’s about human rights. It’s something to behold, Ali. And I reiterate how proud I am of my state in this incredibly challenging and difficult moment. And I say to Minnesotans, keep going, continue — and to people across the country, continue to protest nonviolently, continue to say, we are not going to let you take away our values of compassion and kindness and generosity and common humanity.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett