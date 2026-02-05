Flanagan on Homan Urging End to anti-ICE Roadblocks: I’ve ‘Seen Minnesotans at Their Best’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” U.S. Senate candidate Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D) responded to Border Czar Tom Homan saying that drawing down in Minnesota depends on people not putting up roadblocks and not interfering with, assaulting, and intimidating ICE officers by saying that “I think this is the federal government at their worst, and I have seen Minnesotans at their best. So, I know that we are going to continue to show up for each other in nonviolent resistance and peaceful protest and that Minnesotans are going to continue to step up and take care of each other because that’s who we are, and it’s what we do.”

Host Laura Coates played video of Homan saying, “We want to get back to the normal operational footprint here. But that depends on the people out there putting up illegal roadblocks, that depends on people that want to intimidate and interfere, and put hands on ICE officers. Tone down the rhetoric.”

Coates then asked, “Do you think that the response from residents and Minnesotans should have an impact on the decision of whether ICE ought to change its tactics?”

Flanagan answered, “Well, here’s what I’ve seen from Minnesotans: I have seen Minnesotans step up in a major way to take care of their neighbor. And I have seen moms and dads outside of daycare centers and schools. I have seen people delivering food and mutual aid to folks who haven’t been able to leave their home in two months. This is having a real impact on people. I am seeing over 50,000 Minnesotans in -15 degree weather marching through the streets to call for justice for the killing of Renee Good, and now, people raising their voices because Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who worked at the V.A., was killed by these agents. So, I have seen, — frankly, I think this is the federal government at their worst, and I have seen Minnesotans at their best. So, I know that we are going to continue to show up for each other in nonviolent resistance and peaceful protest and that Minnesotans are going to continue to step up and take care of each other because that’s who we are, and it’s what we do.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett