Nancy Grace Rejects Theory Nancy Guthrie Abduction a ‘Political Statement’ — ‘Someone in that Area’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” veteran legal commentator Nancy Grace dismissed the theory that the abductors of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, were making a political statement.

Grace speculated it was likely someone from the Tucson, AZ area.

“You told me something privately, and I want to bring it public,” host Sean Hannity said. “You said to me that the fact that she was in this house alone, and this happened, where it happened, that you were convinced it had to be somebody local. Do you stand by that?”

Grace replied, “Yes, I do. I do not believe all these zany theories that Savannah covered an incendiary case. She does that every day. We all do. And that somebody got mad and travels across the country, finds her elderly mother and kidnaps her. That’s not what happened. This is not some, you know, conspiracy against Savannah or a political statement.”

“No, they knew her,” he continued. “They know where she lives. They know she lived alone. This is someone in that area. This is not a vigilante from across the country making a political statement. That’s absurd. So, yes, I do stand by that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor