Schumer: ‘Legitimate and Right’ Dems Didn’t Stand at SOTU for Protecting Americans

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said it was “legitimate and right” that Democrats did not stand when President Donald Trump prompted them to at the State of the Union address over protecting Americans.

Host John Berman said, “There’s one point that a lot of the president’s supporters are pointing a finger at this morning when he asked you all to stand. Let me play that moment.”

Trump said, “If you agree with his statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

After many Democrats did not stand, Trump added, “You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Berman said, “So you didn’t stand, Democrats didn’t stand.”

Schumer said, “Bottom line is very simple, we agree we need to protect Americans. He’s not by his reckless ICE agency in Minnesota, two Americans were killed. Americans are being pulled out of their cars and beaten. Americans houses, the doors are being knocked down, you know, without a warrant. No other police departments in America run by Americans, has has done what ICE done. So, yes, we want to protect Americans. He’s not doing it. And that’s why the American people are against what ICE is doing. So that it was legitimate and right not to stand.”

