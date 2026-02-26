FBN’s Brenberg: Dems Should Let ICE in Jails Where It’s Easy if They Think Agents Lack Training

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” co-host Brian Brenberg said that if Democrats believe ICE agents don’t have enough training, they should let them into places like jails where apprehending people is far easier.

While speaking with Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Brenberg said, “Democrats, they always complain about chaos on the street from ICE, or these guys don’t have enough training. Well, you could solve all of those problems if you let these agents go to the places where you can easily apprehend criminal illegal migrants. The solution lies in the hands of the people who complain about the chaos, Congressman. Do they not see that contradiction, or do they just not care?”

Van Drew responded, “They don’t care. They create the chaos, and then their answer is more chaos. And they think they have another answer, which even increases the chaos more.”

