Dem Rep. Bera: Now Is Probably ‘Best’ Chance for Iranian People to Have Different Path, But That’s Risky

On NewsNation on Saturday, Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that it’s not clear what the end goal of the strikes in Iran are and right now is the best chance for Iranians to have a different path, but “that will require support. That will require rebuilding a country and institutions. That has not always gone well for us.”

Bera said, “I think we’re still confused [in] Congress, is this about nuclear disarmament, degrading their nuclear capabilities, is this about regime change? And what I would urge the administration to do, immediately, is come to Congress…brief us on what the end goals here are, because the strategies are two very different strategies, based on this.”

He added, “[I]f it is about degrading nuclear capabilities, that, probably, is targeted military strikes, and then it’s over. If it’s about regime change, yes, this is an opportunity for the Iranian people to really rise up. We’ve seen the brutality of this regime, killing thousands, if not tens of thousands of their own civilians. This is, probably, your best opportunity, to the Iranian people, to have a different path forward, but that is a different — that will require support. That will require rebuilding a country and institutions. That has not always gone well for us.”

