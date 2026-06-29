Ossoff: Trump Is a ‘Failed President’

Monday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) declared President Donald Trump was a “failed president.”

Ossoff said, “I think the president has earned the criticism and earned disgrace. His economic agenda is a disaster for the country. He’s doubled health insurance premiums for more than a million Georgians. His tariffs have driven up grocery prices and the prices of just about everything else. He’s been globally humiliated in Iran. Just last month, Americans faced record high prices for groceries, for health care, and for housing. This under a president who promised he would lower prices on day one. And all the while, the president and his family are enriching themselves to the tune of billions of dollars. And the president is trying to build a monument to himself. I think it’s obscene. I think he’s a failed president, and he’s deeply unpopular in Georgia.”

Host Manu Raju said, “But I mean by Democrats two are unpopular too. I’m wondering, what do you think needs to change in your party to convince voters that you’ll actually deliver in a Senate majority?”

Ossoff said, “Well, the coalition that I’m building in Georgia stretches far beyond just Democrats. There are independents and a growing number of Republicans who are supporting me. What you’re seeing right now is a growing number of conservatives who are unwilling to support my opponent, Congressman Mike Collins, or saying that they’re going to support me because they know I’ve done a good job for the state and because it’s widely understood in Georgia that Congressman Collins is a person of low integrity and poor character.”

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