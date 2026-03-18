Mark Kelly: Trump Has No Goal, No Plan, No Exit Strategy in Iran

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump didn’t have a goal, plan or exit strategy in Iran.

Host Jen Psaki said, “Let me ask you first about that Reuters report, which just came out, reporting that thousands of troops could be deployed. What’s your reaction to that?”

Kelly said, “Well, this is what we had feared, this escalation that leads to troops on the ground, service members in harm’s way. It’s a lot different flying combat missions, you know, over a country than it is to be the individual fighting in close quarters with a military in this case. The IRGC is a huge force. It’s nearly 1 million individuals. So, this is what we didn’t want to see happen. But this is what happens. These are the kind of things that happen when you have an administration that’s full of a bunch of yes people.”

He added, “And that’s how you find yourself in a situation where we are at war with a country with no strategic goal, no plan, no timeline, no end state, no exit strategy. And I imagine what we’re going to see is just, this continued what I think is fair to say is a train wreck. And we’ve already have dead service members, many that are injured in Iraq starting in 2003. We went up with over 4000 U.S. service members paying the ultimate price. I do not want to see that happen here.”

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