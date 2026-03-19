MS NOW’s Wallace: President Trump Is a ‘Profound Idiot’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump was a “profound idiot” during his Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

A reporter asked, “In Japan, and U.S. are a very good friends but one question. Why didn’t you tell U.S. allies in Europe and Asia like Japan about the war before taking it on? So we are very confused about it in Japan.”

Trump said, “Well, one thing, you don’t want to signal too much when we go in. We went in very hard and we didn’t tell anyone about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor? Okay, right. You know, he’s asking me. No you believe in surprise I think much more so than us.”

Wallace said, “I struggle every minute of every day with platforming him, one, I should do it all day because it shows what a profound idiot he is.”

She added, “But two, we were on the other sides. This is a question about why didn’t you read in your allies and he says, we didn’t know what our adversary was going to do.”

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