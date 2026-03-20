‘Code Red’ Author Wynton Hall Lays Out His Three Biggest Concerns About AI — and Two Reasons for Extreme Optimism

Breitbart TV

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Wynton Hall, Social Media Director for Breitbart News and the author of the new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, talked about AI.

Hall said, “We see that constantly, that job apocalypse narrative. Number two, I think the concern is around children…and the way that that will have a deleterious effect on the ability to have critical thinking…and then the third thing I would say is to make sure that we’re talking about child safety around so-called AI girlfriends or AI companions. … Absolutely excited about the potential for medical and scientific discoveries. … The other thing I think that’s really exciting is going to be for young entrepreneurs.”

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