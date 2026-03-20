‘Code Red’ Author Wynton Hall Lays Out His Three Biggest Concerns About AI — and Two Reasons for Extreme Optimism

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Wynton Hall, Social Media Director for Breitbart News and the author of the new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, talked about AI.

Hall said, “We see that constantly, that job apocalypse narrative. Number two, I think the concern is around children…and the way that that will have a deleterious effect on the ability to have critical thinking…and then the third thing I would say is to make sure that we’re talking about child safety around so-called AI girlfriends or AI companions. … Absolutely excited about the potential for medical and scientific discoveries. … The other thing I think that’s really exciting is going to be for young entrepreneurs.”

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