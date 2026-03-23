Dem Rep. Bera: Dems Should Look to Make DHS Deal, ‘Politically Difficult for Us to Support ICE’

On Monday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) said that Democrats should look to cut a deal on DHS funding, and “It is politically difficult for us to support ICE, just given how reckless they’ve been over the year.”

Bera said, “We put forth a proposal last week that funded everything outside of ICE and border security. I would take that up and get everything funded, get these TSA agents paid, especially as we go into spring break season. There have been Republicans that have also said, pass that piece, and then just attach the ICE funding to a different, must-pass bill. So, I think there [are] different ways to get this done, but let’s get it done for the American people.”

Later, host Connell McShane asked, “You think Democrats should look to cut a deal here, it sounds like?”

Bera answered, “Yeah, I think we should. It is politically difficult for us to support ICE, just given how reckless they’ve been over the year. So, let’s take the bill that we put up there that funds everything outside of ICE and border security, and then, as some Republicans have proposed, just figure out how to pay those…out of a different pot.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett