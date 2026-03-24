Seth Moulton: ‘Trump Is Losing His War’

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that, at this point, President Donald Trump was “losing his war.”

Cabrera said, “What could be coming if the U.S. sends in these Marines?”

Moulton said, “A lot of dead of young Americans, a lot of dead young Americans. That’s what could be coming. With no clear strategy, no clear plan. I mean, Trump still has no idea what to do to get out of this problem that he created. And let’s be clear, if the Marines actually try to take Kharg Island, and I agree with David that there are not enough troops on hand to to do it properly. But if they do try to take Kharg Island, that’s not even in the Strait of Hormuz. So even just taking possession of that territory would only be a pressure tactic to for the administration to try to use for negotiations with the Iranians, to try to get the Iranians to open the Strait of Hormuz, because at this point, Trump is losing his war. If he stopped today, he would have to ask the Iranians. We would have to negotiate with them to reopen the strait that they closed because of the war Trump started.”

He added, “This whole war is really stupid. He’s losing it and he doesn’t have a way out today.”

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