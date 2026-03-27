Jane Fonda: Trump Is Anathema to Leadership, He’s ‘Not Well’

Friday on CNN’s “The Source,” actress Jane Fonda said President Donald Trump was an “anathema of what a country needs in a leader.”

Fonda said, “I know, Mr. Trump. I have met him. And I just I’m just so sad that whatever happened early in his life has turned him into someone that that is the anathema of what a country needs in a leader. It’s just it’s we have to fight for this country. Our country is being taken from us. Our greatness was that was the First Amendment was the fact that everyone had rights. And even if we didn’t believe what the other person was writing or saying, we still have to honor their right to say it and feel it and paint it and perform it. That’s that is the strength of this country, and we cannot allow it to be taken away by somebody that is not well.”

She added, “We have to vote. And when we vote, we have to become kind of psychiatrists. We have to vote for people who care about other people who who are woke. Woke means caring about other people. And and find out where the money comes from before you vote for somebody. If their money comes from fossil fuels or petrochemicals and you know that, then they’re not going to vote, they’re not going to govern with citizens in mind, with the good of average people in mind. This is this is we have to vote good people into office. People who care about us and not just corporations.”

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