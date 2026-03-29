Dem Sen. Kim: Dems Have ‘United Front Against This Lawlessness of the Trump Administration’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said Democrats were united against the “lawlessness’ of the Trump administration.

Host Jake Tapper said, “So the House Republicans passed a bill that would fund all of the Department of Homeland Security for eight weeks, which does seem as though it is something of a compromise. It’s not what you want, but it’s only for eight weeks, so Democrats can have another opportunity to address ICE and Customs and Border Patrol issues. Is the Senate going to stay out of session for the next two weeks?”

Kim said, “Right now, the House has before them still the bill from the Senate. They could continue on instead. Speaker Johnson again chose to leave town and not actually take up the bill that could get passed through. He knows that he’s sent over something that is just not going to get the support in the Senate. We’ve been through that before, kicking the can down the road. The American people deserve an actual solution to this problem, and that is what we see so problematic. And again, it’s about focus on the American people, that affordability and cost of living issue and the fact that they don’t stand for this lawlessness out there. The reforms that we’re asking for, you know, the fact that Tom continues to say, oh, we’re not going to, have them take off their masks. I mean, we see again, just the intransigence that is happening and the lack of having learned any lesson from all the chaos they ensued in Minneapolis. And I think that that’s what we need to show the American people.”

He added, “I’ve been supportive of what we’ve been doing and having this united front against this lawlessness of the Trump administration. And I think that that’s really what the American people are seeing is what we get when the Democrats are united, and the Republicans are constantly fighting themselves.”

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